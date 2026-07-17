US Senate Bill proposes 100% tariffs on India, China and other buyers of Russian oil

A bipartisan Bill proposing 100 per cent tariffs on imports from countries purchasing large volumes of Russian oil or helping Moscow evade energy sanctions has been introduced in the US Senate, with India and China among the nations that could be affected.

The legislation, introduced on Thursday with the backing of more than 60 senators, seeks to increase economic pressure on Russia by targeting countries that continue to buy its crude oil or facilitate sanctions evasion.

Known as the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026, the Bill was originally conceived by Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal and the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. It is intended to tighten sanctions on Russia's political leadership, financial institutions, energy sector and networks accused of helping Moscow circumvent existing restrictions.

Under the proposal, 100 per cent tariffs would be imposed on imports from countries identified as the world's five largest purchasers of Russian crude oil or natural gas, or among the top five facilitators of Russian oil sanctions evasion. Senator Blumenthal has identified China, India, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan as the countries expected to fall within the scope of the measure.

The legislation also directs the US Trade Representative to review the list of affected countries every 180 days and adjust tariff rates to reflect changes in purchasing patterns.

However, the Bill provides exemptions for countries whose imports of Russian natural gas account for less than 15 per cent of Russia's total gas exports and which are taking significant steps to reduce their dependence on those supplies. The exemption is expected to benefit several European countries.