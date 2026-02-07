US removes 25% tariffs imposed on India for Russian oil purchases

In a significant thaw in trade relations, US President Donald Trump has lifted the 25 per cent tariff imposed on Indian goods over New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil, citing what he described as “significant steps” by India to realign with American energy and security priorities.

The decision, formalised through an executive order signed on Friday, marks a reversal of a punitive measure imposed last year after Washington concluded that India continued importing Russian oil despite US-led efforts to choke Moscow’s energy revenues following its invasion of Ukraine.

Announcing the move, Trump said he had received fresh assessments from senior officials outlining India’s recent commitments. These include a pledge to cease, directly or indirectly, the import of oil from the Russian Federation, assurances that it will turn to the United States for energy supplies, and an agreement to a framework that would expand India–US defence cooperation over the next decade.

“After considering the information and recommendations provided to me, I have determined that India has taken significant steps to address the national emergency described in Executive Order 14066 and to align sufficiently with the United States on national security, foreign policy, and economic matters,” Trump said in the order. “Accordingly, I have determined to eliminate the additional ad valorem rate of duty imposed on imports of articles of India.”