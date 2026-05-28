Vedanta to list four demerged companies within a month, says Anil Agarwal

Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal has said all four demerged entities of the conglomerate will be listed independently within the next month as the group prepares for a major expansion drive across key sectors including metals, mining, energy and hydrocarbons.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Agarwal said the restructuring would create focused businesses with ambitious growth targets backed by nearly $20 billion in planned capital expenditure and an estimated EBITDA of around $10 billion.

“By next month all the individual identities will be listed,” Agarwal said.

Under the demerger plan, Vedanta Aluminium will emerge as a standalone company with a target to double annual production from the current three million tonnes to six million tonnes within three years. Agarwal said the business aims to become the world’s largest privately owned aluminium producer.

He added that the company also plans to establish around 1,000 downstream industries through an industrial park model to support manufacturing and value addition linked to aluminium production.

The second independent entity will focus on oil and gas operations, a business Agarwal described as his “heart and soul”. Vedanta plans to invest $5 billion over the next three to five years to increase production to 500,000 barrels per day.

The group’s hydrocarbon portfolio includes shale gas, tight oil, shallow-water and deep-water assets, along with a block in northeast India where Agarwal said the country’s first oil production began. He also urged the government to provide longer-term leases to encourage large-scale investments in the sector.

The third business will be a power company currently producing 4,000 megawatts, with plans to scale up capacity to 20,000 megawatts entirely through brownfield expansion projects.

Agarwal defended the continued use of coal-based power generation, saying coal would remain a critical energy source for the foreseeable future.

“Coal is not going anywhere,” he said.