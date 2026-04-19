Vedanta plant blast toll rises to 24; probe points to boiler pressure build-up

The death toll in the 14 April explosion at a Vedanta Ltd power plant in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district has risen to 24 after another injured worker succumbed on Sunday, officials said.

The latest victim, Manish Kumar from Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra, died during treatment at Raigarh Medical College. Eleven others remain hospitalised, with two reported to be in critical condition.

The blast occurred at the plant in Singhitarai village when a steel tube carrying high-pressure steam from the boiler to the turbine ruptured, leaving several workers with severe burn injuries.

Officials said four workers died on the spot, while nine succumbed soon after. Seven more died on 15 April, one on 16 April in Raipur, and two others on Saturday, before the latest fatality pushed the toll to 24.