Central team to probe fatal boiler blast at Vedanta plant in Chhattisgarh

A central investigation team is set to probe the deadly accident at a Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh that claimed several lives and left many others injured earlier this week.

Officials said the team, comprising experts from the Department of Industrial Safety and Boiler Inspectors, is expected to arrive from New Delhi to begin its inquiry at the site in Dabhra tehsil of Sakti district.

The decision to deploy a central team follows the submission of a preliminary report by the state’s boiler inspector, prompting further scrutiny by national authorities.

Separately, the Chhattisgarh government has also ordered its own investigation into the incident, appointing the Bilaspur Divisional Commissioner as the inquiry officer.

The accident occurred on 14 April in Boiler Unit-1 of the plant, reportedly due to a technical failure involving a water supply pipe connected to a steam line. The explosion has resulted in the deaths of around 20 workers, while at least 15 others are undergoing treatment at various hospitals for serious injuries.