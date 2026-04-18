Central team to probe fatal boiler blast at Vedanta plant in Chhattisgarh
Multiple inquiries ordered as death toll rises and authorities examine safety lapses
A central investigation team is set to probe the deadly accident at a Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh that claimed several lives and left many others injured earlier this week.
Officials said the team, comprising experts from the Department of Industrial Safety and Boiler Inspectors, is expected to arrive from New Delhi to begin its inquiry at the site in Dabhra tehsil of Sakti district.
The decision to deploy a central team follows the submission of a preliminary report by the state’s boiler inspector, prompting further scrutiny by national authorities.
Separately, the Chhattisgarh government has also ordered its own investigation into the incident, appointing the Bilaspur Divisional Commissioner as the inquiry officer.
The accident occurred on 14 April in Boiler Unit-1 of the plant, reportedly due to a technical failure involving a water supply pipe connected to a steam line. The explosion has resulted in the deaths of around 20 workers, while at least 15 others are undergoing treatment at various hospitals for serious injuries.
Authorities said the state-led inquiry will examine the sequence of events, underlying causes and contributing factors, as well as recommend measures to prevent similar incidents in future. The inquiry officer has been directed to submit findings within 30 days.
Vishnu Deo Sai expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, describing it as extremely distressing. He offered condolences to the families of the victims and assured that a fair and time-bound investigation would be conducted, with strict action against those found responsible.
Initial technical findings indicate that excessive fuel accumulation inside the furnace led to a build-up of pressure, resulting in damage to connected pipelines and the subsequent blast. These observations were supported by inputs from the Forensic Science Laboratory in Sakti, which identified fuel overload as a key factor in the incident.
The accident has raised serious concerns over industrial safety standards, with both state and central authorities now under pressure to ensure accountability and strengthen oversight mechanisms.
With IANS inputs