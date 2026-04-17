Vedanta power plant blast death toll rises to 20, 16 injured under treatment
Powerful explosion rips through the boiler unit, triggering panic and widespread destruction among workers on duty
The death toll from the boiler explosion at a Vedanta Limited power plant in Singhitarai village, in Sakti district, has risen to 20, with 16 workers still undergoing treatment for injuries.
The blast occurred at around 2:33 pm on 14 April, sending shockwaves across the industrial belt of Chhattisgarh. The powerful explosion ripped through the boiler unit, triggering panic and widespread destruction among workers on duty.
Police teams, led by station house officer Rajesh Patel, reached the site soon after the incident and began an investigation. The injured were rushed to hospitals in nearby Raigarh district, including Medical College Hospital, Apex Hospital, and Metro Hospital. Despite medical efforts, 20 workers succumbed to severe burn injuries and trauma.
Preliminary findings by the chief boiler inspector indicated that excessive fuel accumulation in the furnace led to a dangerous pressure build-up, ultimately causing the explosion and dislodging critical piping. These findings were corroborated by the Forensic Science Laboratory in Sakti.
Investigations have also flagged serious lapses in maintenance and safety protocols by Vedanta and its contractor NGSL, including repeated negligence in equipment upkeep and failure to address pressure fluctuations.
Taking cognisance of the violations, superintendent of police Praful Thakur ordered the registration of an FIR at Dabhara police station. The case names Vedanta director Anil Agarwal, plant manager Devendra Patel, and other officials under sections 106(1), 289, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, pertaining to causing death by negligence and endangering lives.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by additional SP Pankaj Patel and comprising sub-divisional police officer Sumit Gupta, forensic expert Srishti Singh, and SHO Rajesh Patel, has been formed to conduct a detailed probe with technical experts.
Authorities have assured strict action and support for the victims’ families, even as the incident has sparked outrage among labour unions and local residents, who are demanding accountability and stronger enforcement of industrial safety norms.
With IANS inputs
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