Vedanta power plant blast death toll rises to 20, 16 injured under treatment

The death toll from the boiler explosion at a Vedanta Limited power plant in Singhitarai village, in Sakti district, has risen to 20, with 16 workers still undergoing treatment for injuries.

The blast occurred at around 2:33 pm on 14 April, sending shockwaves across the industrial belt of Chhattisgarh. The powerful explosion ripped through the boiler unit, triggering panic and widespread destruction among workers on duty.

Police teams, led by station house officer Rajesh Patel, reached the site soon after the incident and began an investigation. The injured were rushed to hospitals in nearby Raigarh district, including Medical College Hospital, Apex Hospital, and Metro Hospital. Despite medical efforts, 20 workers succumbed to severe burn injuries and trauma.