Chhattisgarh: Vedanta power plant blast toll rises to 19; probe ordered as more deaths feared
Boiler explosion in Sakti district leaves 17 injured; pipeline burst suspected
The death toll from a boiler blast at a power plant operated by Vedanta Limited in Chhattisgarh has risen to 19, police said on Wednesday, while at least 17 others are undergoing treatment for burn injuries sustained in the incident.
The explosion took place on Tuesday at a facility in Sakti district, triggering panic and chaos within the plant premises. Several workers were caught in the impact zone of the blast.
District police chief Praful Thakur confirmed the toll, stating, “The death toll in the power plant blast has reached 19 whereas 17 are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.”
Preliminary reports suggest that the blast may have been caused by a rupture in a pipeline, which released superheated steam at high pressure. According to initial accounts, the steam engulfed workers who were reportedly on a lunch break at the time, leading to severe burn injuries.
However, officials have said that the exact cause will only be established after a detailed technical investigation.
Multiple probes ordered
Vedanta Resources chairman Anil Agarwal expressed grief over the incident and announced an internal inquiry.
“I am distressed by the extremely tragic accident. A high-level investigation into this incident has been initiated... We will leave no stone unturned in getting to the bottom of this matter,” he said.
The Chhattisgarh government has also ordered a separate probe into the incident. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai assured that accountability would be fixed.
He said the “strictest possible action” would be taken against those found responsible for lapses.
Rescue, medical response
Emergency response teams rushed to the site soon after the explosion, and rescue operations were carried out to evacuate injured workers. The injured were taken to hospitals in nearby areas, with some referred to specialised facilities due to the severity of burns.
Officials indicated that several victims remain in critical condition, raising concerns that the toll could rise further.
The incident has once again brought industrial safety practices under scrutiny, particularly in high-risk sectors such as power generation.
Authorities are expected to examine whether standard operating procedures were followed and if adequate safety measures were in place at the facility.
The findings of the investigations—both by the company and the state government—are likely to determine responsibility and lead to corrective measures aimed at preventing such tragedies in the future.
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