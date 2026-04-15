Chhattisgarh: 14 dead, 20 injured in boiler blast at Vedanta plant

At least 20 injured workers are undergoing treatment, with six reported to be in critical condition. Some may be airlifted to Raipur for advanced care.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the tragedy and announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. He ordered a high-level inquiry, directing the Bilaspur divisional commissioner to investigate and ensure strict action against those found responsible. A separate magisterial probe has also been initiated by the district administration.

Vedanta said the affected workers were employed by its subcontractor and that its immediate priority is to provide medical assistance and support to victims and their families. The company has launched its own investigation in coordination with authorities.

Officials said the explosion was likely caused by a leak in the high-pressure steam tube connected to the boiler unit. Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic and devastation, with one worker saying the blast felt “like a missile had landed.”

The 1,200 MW coal-based thermal power project, originally started in 2009, was acquired by Vedanta in 2022. One unit was commissioned last year, while the second is still under construction.

With PTI inputs