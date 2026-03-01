17 killed, 18 injured in blast at explosives factory in Nagpur

The injured were swiftly transported to hospitals in Nagpur for urgent medical attention, while anxious families gathered outside seeking news of their loved ones.

District collector Vipin Itankar and Superintendent of Police Harrsh Podar personally oversaw operations at the site, as officials began piecing together the sequence of events that led to the fatal explosion. A company official said a detailed statement would be issued soon.

The Nagpur tragedy comes barely a day after a deadly blast at a cracker manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district claimed 21 lives, compounding concerns over safety protocols in hazardous industries across the country.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday described the deadly explosion at an explosives factory in Nagpur district as “extremely tragic and unfortunate,” and announced that a detailed probe has been ordered into the incident.

In a statement, the CM said instructions have been issued for a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the blast. He added that he is in constant touch with the local administration, and that the district collector and superintendent of police rushed to the site immediately after the explosion to oversee relief and rescue operations.

With PTI inputs