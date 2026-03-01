Andhra cracker unit blast claims 21 lives; owner among dead

Deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan visited the injured workers at Kakinada Government General Hospital and termed the incident “deplorable,” pointing to alleged violations by the management. He noted that the unit, which had permission to employ only eight workers, had engaged as many as 31 employees — reportedly to meet heightened demand during festivals and fairs.

“It is deplorable that a workplace permitted to employ eight people engaged 31,” Kalyan said in a statement, asserting that flouting of safety regulations had led to the tragedy. He vowed to tighten enforcement to prevent such incidents in the future.

The deputy chief minister also assured that the state government would bear the full cost of treatment for the injured, many of whom remain in critical condition.

Authorities have initiated a probe into the explosion, focusing on possible breaches of licensing and safety protocols. The incident has once again cast a spotlight on safety practices in the fireworks industry, particularly during peak production periods.

As families grieve their loss, the tragedy has renewed calls for stricter oversight of hazardous workplaces to ensure such disasters are not repeated.

With PTI inputs