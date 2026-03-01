Andhra cracker unit blast claims 21 lives; owner among dead
Pawan Kalyan vows to tighten enforcement to prevent such incidents in the future
The toll from the devastating explosion at a licensed fireworks manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district has climbed to 21, officials said on Sunday, after one of the injured victims died overnight.
The powerful blast tore through the Surya Sri Fire Works facility in Vetlapalem village of Samarlakota mandal on Saturday, killing 20 people — including nine women — instantly and leaving several others critically injured. With the latest fatality reported after midnight, the number of deaths has risen to 21.
Police confirmed that the unit’s owner, Adabala Srinivas, was among those killed in the explosion, which has sent shockwaves across the coastal district and raised serious questions about adherence to safety norms.
Deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan visited the injured workers at Kakinada Government General Hospital and termed the incident “deplorable,” pointing to alleged violations by the management. He noted that the unit, which had permission to employ only eight workers, had engaged as many as 31 employees — reportedly to meet heightened demand during festivals and fairs.
“It is deplorable that a workplace permitted to employ eight people engaged 31,” Kalyan said in a statement, asserting that flouting of safety regulations had led to the tragedy. He vowed to tighten enforcement to prevent such incidents in the future.
The deputy chief minister also assured that the state government would bear the full cost of treatment for the injured, many of whom remain in critical condition.
Authorities have initiated a probe into the explosion, focusing on possible breaches of licensing and safety protocols. The incident has once again cast a spotlight on safety practices in the fireworks industry, particularly during peak production periods.
As families grieve their loss, the tragedy has renewed calls for stricter oversight of hazardous workplaces to ensure such disasters are not repeated.
With PTI inputs
