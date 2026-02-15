Judicial panel set up to investigate Meghalaya coal mine blast

A three-member judicial commission headed by retired high court judge Justice R.S. Chauhan has been constituted to investigate the fatal explosion at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district that claimed 31 lives on 5 February.

According to a government notification issued on 14 February, the panel has been tasked with determining responsibility for the blast and examining whether any constitutional exemptions to central mining laws were applicable in the region. The inquiry has been set up under the Commission of Inquiry Act.

The commission will also include retired IPS officer H. Nongpluh and former IAS officer P.S. Dkhar. It has been directed to carry out an extensive fact-finding exercise into the explosion at the unauthorised mine located in the remote Thangsku area of Mynsngat village.