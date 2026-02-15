Judicial panel set up to investigate Meghalaya coal mine blast
Retired high court judge to lead three-member commission examining accountability, illegal mining and regulatory lapses
A three-member judicial commission headed by retired high court judge Justice R.S. Chauhan has been constituted to investigate the fatal explosion at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district that claimed 31 lives on 5 February.
According to a government notification issued on 14 February, the panel has been tasked with determining responsibility for the blast and examining whether any constitutional exemptions to central mining laws were applicable in the region. The inquiry has been set up under the Commission of Inquiry Act.
The commission will also include retired IPS officer H. Nongpluh and former IAS officer P.S. Dkhar. It has been directed to carry out an extensive fact-finding exercise into the explosion at the unauthorised mine located in the remote Thangsku area of Mynsngat village.
The notification states that the panel is expected to submit its findings and recommendations to the state government within six months. In addition to fixing accountability, the commission will assess whether any acts or omissions by public authorities contributed to the tragedy.
The terms of reference extend beyond the immediate incident. The panel will examine the underlying causes of illegal coal mining in Meghalaya and review the working conditions of labourers who depend on the industry for their livelihoods. It will also suggest remedial measures, propose administrative reforms and recommend financial rehabilitation schemes for those affected by the National Green Tribunal’s 2014 ban on coal mining.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had announced the judicial inquiry on 9 February in the wake of public concern over the incident.
In a related development, the state government has transferred East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar, appointing him head of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force. P.K. Rasgania, who previously led the task force, will assume charge as the new Superintendent of Police of East Jaintia Hills.
With PTI input
