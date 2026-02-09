Meghalaya orders judicial probe into deadly blast at illegal coal mine

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday announced a judicial inquiry into a deadly explosion at an illegal coal mine in East Jaintia Hills district that claimed the lives of 27 people.

The blast occurred last week at a clandestine mining site in the remote Thangsku area of Mynsngat village, triggering widespread outrage and concern over the continued operation of illegal mines in the state.

Announcing the decision in a post on social media platform X, Sangma said the state government would constitute a Judicial Inquiry Commission under the Commission of Inquiry Act to investigate the incident. “The Government has decided to constitute a Judicial Inquiry Commission to investigate the recent tragic mining incident in the Mynsngat–Thangsku area in East Jaintia Hills,” he said.