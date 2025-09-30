Meghalaya CM still opposed to uranium mining, seeks clarity on Central notification

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K. Sangma has reiterated his government’s opposition to uranium mining in the state, voicing serious concerns over a recent notification issued by the ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC).

The notification proposes exempting mining projects involving atomic minerals, including uranium, from mandatory public consultations and environmental public hearings — key components of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Sangma said the state government would seek a formal explanation from the Centre. "Based on what we see, we will seek clarification from the central government. If required, I will take up the matter at different levels to ensure that the interests of our people are protected," Sangma said.

He made it clear that his government’s position on uranium mining remained unchanged. "As a government, we have made our stand very clear that we are not in favour of uranium mining. We have said this openly before and I am reiterating it today," he added.

Strong public resistance in Meghalaya

Meghalaya has long been at the centre of debate over uranium extraction. The state, particularly areas like the West Khasi Hills, is believed to hold significant uranium reserves. However, tribal communities and local organisations have strongly resisted any attempts to mine the mineral, citing health hazards, threats to biodiversity, and violations of land rights.