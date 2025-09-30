Meghalaya CM still opposed to uranium mining, seeks clarity on Central notification
Environmental experts argue that uranium mining without public oversight may pose serious ecological and human health risks
Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K. Sangma has reiterated his government’s opposition to uranium mining in the state, voicing serious concerns over a recent notification issued by the ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC).
The notification proposes exempting mining projects involving atomic minerals, including uranium, from mandatory public consultations and environmental public hearings — key components of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process.
Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Sangma said the state government would seek a formal explanation from the Centre. "Based on what we see, we will seek clarification from the central government. If required, I will take up the matter at different levels to ensure that the interests of our people are protected," Sangma said.
He made it clear that his government’s position on uranium mining remained unchanged. "As a government, we have made our stand very clear that we are not in favour of uranium mining. We have said this openly before and I am reiterating it today," he added.
Strong public resistance in Meghalaya
Meghalaya has long been at the centre of debate over uranium extraction. The state, particularly areas like the West Khasi Hills, is believed to hold significant uranium reserves. However, tribal communities and local organisations have strongly resisted any attempts to mine the mineral, citing health hazards, threats to biodiversity, and violations of land rights.
Also Read: A matter of national security...says who?
Past proposals to mine uranium — including exploratory drilling by the Uranium Corporation of India Ltd (UCIL) — were met with widespread protests, leading to eventual withdrawal or suspension of operations.
The recent MoEFCC notification has reignited those fears, with critics warning that bypassing public consultations could erode democratic processes and deepen mistrust between communities and the state.
Hazards of uranium mining without public oversight
Environmental experts and activists argue that uranium mining, when not subject to rigorous Environmental Impact Assessments and public hearings, poses serious ecological and human health risks.
Uranium extraction releases radioactive dust and waste, which can contaminate groundwater and soil. Without proper scrutiny, such operations risk long-term exposure to radiation for nearby communities, leading to cancers, birth defects, and chronic illnesses.
In a biodiversity-rich and geologically fragile region like Meghalaya, mining could also cause irreversible damage to forests, rivers, and agricultural land. Critics argue that exempting uranium projects from public scrutiny not only undermines environmental justice but also weakens India’s own commitment to sustainable development.
Moreover, public consultations serve a vital function in democratic governance, giving voice to indigenous communities who are most directly affected. Removing this mechanism in the name of expediency may provoke further unrest in sensitive areas.
Also Read: Huge deposits of Uranium found in Rajasthan
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines