A matter of national security...says who?

The international 'rules-based order' is a euphemism for the jungle rule that defines global power politics. ’The strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must’ is a line from a famous history text written some 2,400 years ago that is the foundation of international relations theory.

This is true even today despite our myriad institutions including the United Nations and its security council. For instance try telling Palestinians or Lebanese that there is an international order, while their children are being murdered in a one-sided war. Or for that matter, Ukrainians, Iranians, Cubans, Vietnamese and Afghans.

Given this reality, it is natural that states will operate only or mostly in self-interest when it comes to international affairs. This is how it is and that is understandable.

India is accused of violating the order by ordering attacks on individuals in foreign nations that it is supposedly friendly with. The reality is that if India feels a threat emanating from across its borders, and it senses it is strong enough to get away with an action, it will act. This is also understandable.

Several questions arise, but let us examine one in particular. What is the nature of the threat that we are alleged to have acted against and how grave a threat is it?

The data on fatalities will tell us something meaningful. The South Asia Terrorism Portal says violence in Punjab seriously began in 1984, when 456 people were killed. This was, of course, the year of 'Operation Blue Star' and the assassination of a prime minister. Fatalities peaked three decades ago, in 1991. In that year, over 5,000 people were killed. The next year, it dropped but was still almost 4,000. After that it collapsed.

From 1998 to 2014, the number of annual fatalities has most often been zero (in 12 years). In the past six years it has not gone above single digits and no security official has been killed.