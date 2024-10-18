Costly adventurism on foreign soil

Canada has detonated the diplomatic equivalent of a nuclear device. According to the Washington Post, Canadian officials claim they have evidence that the attacks and surveillance of pro-Khalistan Sikhs in Canada were directly authorised by Union home minister Amit Shah — Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s right-hand man since his days as chief minister of Gujarat.

On 14 October, the Post wrote: ‘Canadian officials shared details about the references to Shah and other evidence with India’s national security adviser [NSA], Ajit Doval, at a secret meeting in Singapore on Saturday [12 October].’

Doval is said to have been told by the Canadian NSA that Indian diplomats in Canada were digging for information about anti-India Sikhs in Canada (‘either through paid informants or by extorting and threatening individuals within the communities’, the New York Times added) and sharing this with India’s external espionage agency RAW (Research and Analysis Wing), who were using the so-called Lawrence Bishnoi gang (lately in the news for a possible hand in the murder of Maharashtra politician Baba Siddique) to liquidate them. The Post further reported that Doval reacted by saying India ‘would deny any link to the Nijjar murder and any link to any other violence in Canada no matter what the evidence was’.

As is well known, Doval himself has been summoned by a New York court in a complaint filed by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani who was the target of an assassination attempt on American soil last year, allegedly by Indian authorities.

Quoting a Canadian official, the NYT further reports that at least one more killing was being seen as a part of the crimes committed by the Bishnoi gang — that of Sukhdool Singh Gill, a Winnipeg-based Sikh. No one, though, has been detained for this yet.