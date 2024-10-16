Baba Siddique murder: Shooters learnt to operate firearms from YouTube videos

Shooters involved in the killing of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique learnt to handle firearms by watching videos on YouTube at a rented house in Kurla area here, officials said on Wednesday, 16 October.

Baba Siddique (66), a former Congress leader who had joined the Nationalist Congress Party earlier this year, was waylaid by three persons in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar area, just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office, and shot on Saturday night, 12 October.

The Mumbai police's crime branch, which is investigating the case, during the interrogation of the accused persons, found that suspected shooter Shivkumar Gautam, who is on the run, had learnt to handle guns during the celebratory firings at weddings in Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

During the interrogation of the arrested accused - Gurmail Singh and Dharmaraj Kashyap - it also came to light that Gautam was hired as the "main shooter", as he had the knowledge of handling firearms, he said.

Kashyap and Singh were trained in shooting by Gautam at a rented house in Kurla, where they did "dry practice" (shooting without bullets), he said.

They learnt loading and unloading the weapon by watching YouTube videos for nearly four weeks, as they could not find an open space for practice, the official said.