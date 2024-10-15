Baba Siddique murder: 1 more held, allegedly gave money to shooters

The Mumbai police have arrested one more person in connection with the killing of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, officials said on Tuesday, 15 October.

The accused, identified as Harishkumar Balakram (23), hailing from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh, was involved in providing money and other logistical support to the shooters, an official said.

Balakram worked as a scrap dealer in the Warje area of Maharashtra's Pune, he said.

A crime branch team apprehended him from Bahraich on Monday, 14 October, and brought him to Mumbai on Tuesday morning, the official said.

With this, four persons have so far been arrested in connection with Siddique's killing.

Police had earlier arrested Haryana resident Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), Uttar Pradesh native Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), both alleged shooters, and "co-conspirator" Pravin Lonkar from Pune.