Baba Siddique murder: Bone test confirms accused not a minor, ‘Co-conspirator’ held from Pune
Dharmaraj Kashyap’s lawyer had earlier claimed that he was a minor
Mumbai Police investigating the murder case of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddiqui conducted an ossification test of accused Dharmaraj Kashyap in which it was proved that he is not minor, official said on Monday.
NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique (66) was waylaid by three persons at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office and shot at on Saturday night. He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead, according to Mumbai police.
Mumbai police had arrested Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), a resident of Haryana and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), from Uttar Pradesh, whereas there one aide, who was at the spot during the firing, fled from the spot.
The accused were produced before the court by the crime branch team, where Dharmaraj Kashyap’s lawyer claimed that he was a minor, an official said.
A court ordered an ossification test of Kashyap on Sunday in which it was proved that he was not a minor, the official said.
He was produced before the court and sent to police custody till October 21, he said.
In late evening development, the crime branch of Mumbai Police has arrested 28-year-old Pravin Lonkar from Pune.
He is brother of Shubham Lonkar who is involved in the Nirmal Nagar firing case.
The brothers had hatched the conspiracy of killing Siddiqui and enlisted Kashyap and Shivkumar Gautam in the plot, the official said.
Further investigation is underway, he said.
Meanwhile the Mumbai police have arrested a 28-year-old man from Pune who along with his brother “enlisted” two of the three alleged shooters in the murder case, an official said. Police called the man, Pravin Lonkar, a “co-conspirator” and said they are on the lookout of his brother Shubham Lonkar. This is the third arrest in the case of Siddique's murder.
The official said police went to Pune looking for Shubham Lonkar but did not find him there. They then nabbed his brother Pravin for his alleged involvement in the crime, he said.
A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded Singh in police custody till October 21 and ordered a bone ossification test on Kashyap after he claimed he was a minor.
The police have set up 15 teams which fanned out of Maharashtra and a probe is on to identify who provided logistical support to the shooters, officials said.
The Mumbai police were also verifying a social media post, attributed to a purported member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, owning up to the murder of Siddique.
The crime branch was also probing various angles, including a possible contract killing, business or political rivalry or threat over a slum rehabilitation project, according to officials.
Siddique was laid to rest on Sunday night with state honours in the presence of a large number of people and political leaders across the spectrum amid tight security.
The Mumbai police accorded a guard of honour to the NCP leader amid rain at Bada Kabrastan in the Marine Lines area.
After spending decades in the Congress, Siddique, who won from Mumbai's Bandra West assembly seat in 1999, 2004 and 2009, joined Ajit Pawar’s NCP earlier this year.
Siddique had earned praise for supplying life-saving medicines to patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was also known for his grand Iftar parties that were attended by top Bollywood actors.
A prominent Muslim leader from Mumbai, Siddique was also known to be close to several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt