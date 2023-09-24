Why we must take Justin Trudeau seriously

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau may be seen as a maverick and a joker by both the Indian media and those in his own country, but I would not dismiss his charges against India as being of no consequence.

I have no sympathy for Canadian Sikhs sitting in the lap of the safest democracy in the world and dreaming of Khalistan — they are grossly out of touch with reality, for I do not think Sikhs in India want a Khalistan at all.

It was always an operation fuelled by Pakistan's Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) through some out-of-touch Sikhs living for decades in London. Their hope? To destroy India for its break-up of Pakistan by supporting the creation of Bangladesh.

However, when a prime minister of a leading western democracy makes a statement like the one Trudeau did in parliament, when he shares information reports within the Five Eyes intelligence pact and those five seem to support him in calling for investigation while reacting to India’s outrage with caution, there is surely a snowballing of diplomatic adjustments set in motion and it is best that we sit up and take notice.