800 ‘encounters’ in 6 years — and the looming Canada question

Extrajudicial killings are normal in India. We call them ‘encounters’. They refer to the state’s murder of an accused who is often, though not always, in custody. And this killing happens even if the accused has moved the Supreme Court for protection with the specific plea that they are in danger.

The killings happen even if the accused is being filmed while being transported from one location to another and filmed because it is thought that they might be killed.

The theory applied is that the justice system is broken and punishment cannot wait. That the world has good people and bad people and the latter do not require to be convicted before being punished and this punishment can come from outside the legal system through shooting them.

On 27 August 2013, Lok Sabha member of Parliament Gurudas Dasgupta asked the home ministry some questions. They included whether the government of India was aware of the findings of a commission headed by Justice N Santosh Hegde, appointed by the Supreme Court, that seven killings in six separate instances in Manipur were the consequences of fake encounters. And whether the National Human Rights Commission has demanded investigation of all encounters in Manipur.