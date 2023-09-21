Khalistan referendum in Oct to ask Sikhs if Indian envoy killed Nijjar: Report

The second phase of referendum to weigh support for Khalistan, to be held in Canada next month, will now be asking voters whether the Indian high commissioner was responsible for the death of a Sikh leader in June, according to its organisers, media reports said.

The outlawed separatist group, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which conducted the first phase of unofficial voting on September 10 in Surrey, said they have added a question to the ballot in British Columbia, the Vancouver Sun newspaper reported.

The October 29 vote will ask whether High Commissioner Sanjay Verma was responsible for the “assassination” of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, chief of banned terror outfit Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and president of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey.

The Sun is yet to receive responses from the High Commission of India in Ottawa and the Consulate General of India in Vancouver on the referendum question.