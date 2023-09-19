Nijjar killing: Canada expels Indian diplomat, India calls charge 'baseless and motivated'

India on Tuesday, 19 September, outrightly rejected as "baseless" and "motivated" Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau's claim of a 'potential link' between Indian government agents and the killing of a Khalistani separatist leader, and instead sought prompt legal action against anti-India elements operating from Canada.

After Trudeau made the comments in the Canadian parliament, the country's foreign minister Melanie Joly announced that a “top Indian diplomat” had been expelled from Canada.

Joly's office said the diplomat was Pavan Kumar Rai, head of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), according to Canadian broadcaster CBC news.

In a statement in parliament, Trudeau claimed there were "credible allegations of a potential link” between Indian government agents and the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

In a strong reaction, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said the allegations of the government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are 'absurd and motivated'.

'We have seen and reject the statement of the Canadian prime minister in their parliament, as also the statement by their foreign minister,' the Indian statement said.