Who is Vikash Yadav? Ex-RAW official wanted by the FBI over Pannun plot
The US justice department has charged 'CC-1' with ‘murder for hire’ and ‘money-laundering’, in connection with the Gurpatwant Singh Pannun assassination
In a significant development, the FBI has issued a 'wanted' poster for Vikash Yadav, aka 'Amanat', aka 'CC-1' (investigators' codename), a former Indian government official accused of masterminding a failed assassination attempt on Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US citizen and pro-Khalistan separatist leader.
The allegations have escalated an ongoing diplomatic row over this alleged plot, with both US and Indian authorities actively investigating the case.
However, the US justice department has now charged Yadav with 'murder for hire' and 'money-laundering' in connection with a plot to assassinate Pannun, allegedly to silence him for exercising his First Amendment rights in the United States.
According to the FBI, Yadav coordinated with Nikhil Gupta, his co-conspirator, who has already been arrested and extradited from the Czech Republic to face trial in the US.
Yadav remains at large, and a federal warrant for his arrest was issued on 10 October.
FBI director Christopher Wray emphasised the gravity of the charges, stating, "Yadav conspired with a criminal associate to assassinate a US citizen on American soil for exercising their First Amendment rights."
Evidence presented by federal prosecutors includes photographs of cash exchanges in New York, which are believed to have been payments made to facilitate the assassination.
Following the announcement of the charges, the Indian ministry of external affairs (MEA) swiftly responded, distancing itself from Yadav. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed, "The individual named in the US Justice Department indictment is no longer employed by India. We have verified that he is not an employee of the Government of India."
The Indian government also initiated an internal investigation into the matter. An Indian inquiry committee recently visited the United States to meet with officials from the FBI, the department of justice and the US department of state. In these meetings, the US expressed satisfaction with India's cooperation.
State department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated, "We appreciate the cooperation from India, and we continue to work closely on this matter."
Who is Vikash Yadav?
Born in 1984 in Haryana, Vikash Yadav is an Indian national with a background in security and intelligence. The FBI's wanted poster revealed that Yadav used the alias 'Amanat' to communicate with Gupta as part of the plot to eliminate Pannun.
Yadav had been identified as 'CC-1 (co-conspirator 1)' in the first indictment.
The indictment further describes Yadav as a 'senior field officer' with responsibilities in 'security management' and 'intelligence'. He had previously served in India’s Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), holding the rank of assistant commandant, and had received training in 'battle craft' and 'weapons'.
While images from the indictment show Yadav in Army combat uniform, no official rank is visible.
His role in the CRPF and his training have raised questions about the extent of his involvement in the alleged plot, which — it is suggested — was directed from India.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines