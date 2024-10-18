Who is Vikash Yadav? Ex-RAW official wanted by the FBI over Pannun plot

In a significant development, the FBI has issued a 'wanted' poster for Vikash Yadav, aka 'Amanat', aka 'CC-1' (investigators' codename), a former Indian government official accused of masterminding a failed assassination attempt on Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US citizen and pro-Khalistan separatist leader.

The allegations have escalated an ongoing diplomatic row over this alleged plot, with both US and Indian authorities actively investigating the case.

However, the US justice department has now charged Yadav with 'murder for hire' and 'money-laundering' in connection with a plot to assassinate Pannun, allegedly to silence him for exercising his First Amendment rights in the United States.

According to the FBI, Yadav coordinated with Nikhil Gupta, his co-conspirator, who has already been arrested and extradited from the Czech Republic to face trial in the US.

Yadav remains at large, and a federal warrant for his arrest was issued on 10 October.

FBI director Christopher Wray emphasised the gravity of the charges, stating, "Yadav conspired with a criminal associate to assassinate a US citizen on American soil for exercising their First Amendment rights."

Evidence presented by federal prosecutors includes photographs of cash exchanges in New York, which are believed to have been payments made to facilitate the assassination.

Following the announcement of the charges, the Indian ministry of external affairs (MEA) swiftly responded, distancing itself from Yadav. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed, "The individual named in the US Justice Department indictment is no longer employed by India. We have verified that he is not an employee of the Government of India."