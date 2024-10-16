India not cooperating with Canada on Nijjar investigations: US

India is not cooperating with Canada on the latter’s investigation into the killing of a Sikh separatist last year, the United States alleged Tuesday, 15 October.

“When it comes to the Canadian matter, we have made clear that the allegations are extremely serious and they need to be taken seriously. We wanted to see the government of India cooperate with Canada in its investigation. Obviously, they have not chosen that path,” state department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau had a day earlier alleged that officials of the Indian government were involved in the assassination of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023 in Surrey.

“The RCMP has clear and compelling evidence that agents of the Government of India have engaged in, and continue to engage in, activities that pose a significant threat to public safety. This includes clandestine information-gathering techniques, coercive behaviour targeting South Asian Canadians, and involvement in over a dozen threatening and violent acts, including murder. This is unacceptable,” Trudeau alleged.

Rejecting the allegations, India not only called back its high commissioner from Canada but also expelled six of its diplomats from New Delhi.