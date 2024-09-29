The Doval dilemma and India's ham-fisted foreign policy

The pracharak was in the United States, where at a meeting of QUAD countries, American President Joe Biden forgot his name when it came to introducing him. If that was embarrassing, then his assertion that the “success of humanity lies in our collective strength, not in the battlefield” in his address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) was unconvincing.

As former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar highlighted in an article, "Narendra Modi is the first Indian prime minister ever not to be on record on nuclear disarmament. His attention has been devoted to building our nuclear capabilities and delivery systems without mentioning universal disarmament."

Modi was on an overseas trip without his doppelganger national security advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. The latter has been summoned by a New York court to appear before it, following an allegation by a Khalistan activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun that the Modi government conspired to assassinate him. Indian national Nikhil Gupta, indicted in the matter, is in US custody. Raisina Hill chose discretion over valour by not risking Doval on American soil. But it is an ignominy for India that a man holding cabinet rank in its government cannot travel freely outside the country.

Under Doval’s 10-year watch, Kulbhushan Jadhav, erstwhile of the Indian Navy, was captured by Pakistan in 2016 and is still imprisoned there; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused the Modi administration of assassinating a Canadian Sikh (suspected by Indian authorities of being a Khalistani) on Canadian soil, near Vancouver; eight former Indian naval officers were sentenced to death by a Qatari court on charges of spying for Israel, before being released at significant economic cost to the Indian exchequer and several officers of India’s external espionage agency RAW (Research & Analysis Wing) stationed abroad have been declared persona non grata.