What the terror of pager bombs foretells

Two dimensions of a future scenario emerge after Israel orchestrated the detonation of thousands of pagers and walkie-talkie sets in its ongoing war against Hezbollah. One is whether it violates international law; the other is a cold analysis of whether Israel’s predatory mass explosion of pagers has established a new and dangerous template other countries could potentially deploy.

The attack wiped out the Hezbollah infrastructure to prevent detection of their internal communications by Israeli agencies. At the time of going to press, the casualties of the 17–18 September ‘pager blasts’ in Lebanon and Syria were 37 civilians, including children, and thousands reported injured.

That Israel’s strategy of planting undetectable explosives in pagers and walkie-talkie sets could be copied to blow up aircraft and vehicles is a fear being expressed even by the country’s American supporters. Immediately after the blasts, one conservative US think tank wondered whether this action could be replicated on cell phones or other electronic equipment in common use.

Although Israel has not officially claimed responsibility, defence minister Yoav Gallant publicly revealed that Israel was “entering a new phase of war”. Israeli army chief Herzi Halevi also warned that they were capable of many more surprises as “we are already two stages ahead... We will make it so that terrorists will be afraid of going to the toilet and even eating food”.