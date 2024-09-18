Lebanon pager explosions an “extremely concerning escalation”, says UN

The United Nations has said that pager explosions that killed nine people and wounded 2,800 across Lebanon on Tuesday, 18 September marked "an extremely concerning escalation" nearly one year into the Gaza conflict.

"The developments today mark an extremely concerning escalation in what is an already unacceptably volatile context," UN special coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert said in a statement.

She urged "all concerned actors to refrain from any further action, or bellicose rhetoric, which could trigger a wider conflagration that nobody can afford".

Hennis-Plasschaert "underlines the urgency of restoring calm and calls on all concerned actors to prioritise stability as paramount," the statement said, concluding that "too much is at stake to do anything less".

At least nine people were killed in the attack in Lebanon, officials said.

Among those killed was an 10-year-old girl, according to Lebanon's Health Minister, Firass Abiad.

The latest casualty figures by officials include about 2,750 injured, including Iran's ambassador to Beirut, Mojtaba Amani.

Hezbollah fighters in Syria were also injured in the attack, with several reportedly being treated in hospitals in Damascus.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards-affiliated Saberin News reported that some guards in Syria had also been killed.

A Hezbollah official said the detonation of the pagers was the "biggest security breach" for the group in nearly a year of conflict with Israel.

The blasts appeared to exploit the low-tech pagers that Hezbollah has adopted in order to prevent the targeted assassinations of its members.

The pagers were reportedly a new brand. Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate against Israel.