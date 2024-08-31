A blunderbuss in Ukraine

United States President Joe Biden’s phone call to Narendra Modi commending him for his trip to Kyiv gave the game away. After the preliminary 'huglomacy' for the cameras and their tête-à-tête, the Indian prime minister had to stomach some plainspeak from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Modi’s Kyiv visit was seen as an attempt to make nice with the US, which wasn’t amused by the optics of his July trip to Moscow to see Russian President Vladimir Putin at the same time that the US was hosting a major NATO summit. A man of straw, the former RSS pracharak gave in, only to face undiplomatic music from comedian-turned-politician Zelenskyy.

In an interview with Karan Thapar three weeks ago, former foreign secretary Krishnan Srinivasan said: “I’d be disappointed if the prime minister does go to Ukraine… It would be very difficult to avoid the impression that we are buckling under some kind of Western pressure. It will not be good for India’s foreign policy or national interest in the long term.”

In the few months that Biden is in office, the US administration may continue to encourage Modi to broker a deal. But even our publicity-seeking PM may not bite the bait again. He will also not like to risk antagonising Russia, which is engaged in a critical counter-offensive against Ukraine.

Ukraine’s incursion into Russia in the Kursk area was somewhat unexpected. Dr David Blagden of Exeter University told the BBC: “If Kyiv holds Russian territory, it can bargain for the return of its own territory from a position of greater strength.” On the other hand, Putin will throw everything at his disposal, barring nuclear weapons, to repulse Ukrainian forces.