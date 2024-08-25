Justice and violence in India, bulldozer and otherwise

On 9 June 2022, three United Nations special rapporteurs wrote to the Modi government regarding our ‘bulldozer justice’.

Balakrishnan Rajagopal, Fernand de Varennes and Ahmed Shaheed wrote of their concerns regarding ‘forced evictions, housing and property demolitions directed against the Muslim minority communities in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh state, in the Anand district of Gujarat state and in the Jehangirpuri locality and other locations of New Delhi. These arbitrary housing and property demolitions were allegedly ordered by local Governments arbitrarily to punish Muslim minorities and low-income communities for intercommunal conflicts between Hindus and Muslims that had broken out during and after religious processions’.

India did not reply to this letter.

On 12 July 2023, the European Parliament passed a resolution on Manipur.

It said that violence had left at least 120 people dead and 50,000 displaced and had destroyed over 1,700 houses, over 250 churches and several temples and schools.

The resolution said that ‘intolerance towards religious and belief minorities, including Christians, contributes to the violence’; that there had been ‘concerns about politically motivated, divisive policies promoting Hindu majoritarianism, and about an increase in activity by militant groups’; and that the European Parliament seeks ‘the utmost effort to promptly halt the ongoing ethnic and religious violence, to protect all religious minorities, such as Manipur’s Christian community, and to pre-empt any further escalation’.

In response, India said this was the colonial mindset and represented an intrusion into our internal matters.

On 7 March 2024, more than two dozen United Nations human rights experts wrote to the Modi government and ‘sounded the alarm over reports of attacks on minorities, media and civil society in India’ and they called for ‘urgent corrective action’.