UN body flags severe violence against religious minorities, focus on Manipur

A UN committee which monitors India’s human rights compliance with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) has expressed concern about the very high levels of violence against religious minorities, especially incidents in Manipur since May 2023.

While expressing concerns about Manipur, where ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities broke out in May 2023, the committee also highlighted the Gujarat riots of 2002, and the resulting lack of accountability for human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings.

“The Committee is also concerned by other violent incidents, such as the demolitions of religious minorities’ places of worship and private homes following the riots during Ram Navami processions in 2022, most of them belonging to Muslims, and the reports of violence and lynching by 'cow vigilantes' against Muslims and Christians,” it stated.

The body has suggested that India should consider adopting national legislation to expressly outlaw violence and lynching by “cow vigilantes”. They were also concerned by the application of national security and counter-terrorism laws to “target religious minorities and about reports of public officials engaging in hate speech and inciting public violence against religious minorities”.

The committee also expressed ongoing concern about forced displacement, and highlighted attacks on Adivasis practicing Christianity and vigilante lynchings of Muslims. Additionally, the committee said it was troubled by the lack of scheduled caste status and reservation benefits for Dalits who have converted to Islam or Christianity.

The UN committee, which India voluntarily agreed to engage with upon joining the ICCPR in 1979, reviews the government's adherence to civil and political rights, such as the right to life, freedom of expression, association, and religion — all guaranteed by India’s Constitution.

India submitted its fourth periodic report on 22 September 2021, over 25 years late. The UN committee, comprising independent human rights experts from 18 countries including Egypt, Senegal, Spain, Costa Rica, the USA, Chile, Japan, and France, reviews both government and shadow reports from civil society and academics.