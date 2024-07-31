Where are Union ministers, Manipur MP Alfred Arthur taunts in Lok Sabha

3. The electorate has sent me to this august House not to listen to "long-winded speeches and fictitious figures"

4. Manipur is going through a crisis. It has today the lowest per capita income and the highest inflation. This year, we have had the worst floods in 35 years. Yet there is nothing in the Union budget for Manipur. “I have heard madam finance minister present the anti-people budget…she grins and smiles…I think she does not understand what we are going through in Manipur"

The fourth Tangkhul Naga from Manipur to be elected to the Lok Sabha (the last one was elected in 1977), Arthur did not mince his words, dealing a brutal coup de grace by asking the government: “If you cannot ensure justice and peace in Manipur, the smallest of states, what can you possibly do in this vast country?”

There was no response from the treasury benches, possibly because very few members were present, though the camera fleetingly focused on the grim face of Union minister and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar even as Opposition members thumped their desks.