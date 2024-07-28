Did Manipur CM meet PM separately to discuss situation in state, asks Congress

"The simple question that the people of Manipur are asking is this: Did Shri N. Biren Singh meet with Shri Narendra Modi separately one-on-one and discuss the situation in Manipur, which started burning on the night of 3 May 2023?" he said.

Did Biren Singh invite Modi to visit Manipur, either before or after his trip to Ukraine, Ramesh asked.

Manipur plunged into violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May, 2023. Since then some 200 people have been killed and thousands displaced.

Biren Singh, who was in New Delhi to attend a conference of CMs from BJP-ruled states on Saturday, said he reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to serve the nation by strengthening the party and upholding its core values and ideology.

Singh had also attended the ninth NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting during the day, and said it deliberated on various strategies aimed at expediting the nation's progress and addressing the obstacles faced by different regions.