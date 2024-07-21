India's air pollution crisis result of policy chaos: Jairam Ramesh

Ramesh pointed out that 64 per cent of the funds utilised were spent on road dust mitigation much more than on controlling combustion-linked emissions from industries (0.61 per cent of funds), vehicles (12.63 per cent of funds), and biomass burning (14-51 per cent of funds), he said, adding these emissions are far more dangerous for human health.

Out of 131 cities under NCAP, most do not even have data to track their air pollution, he said. Of the 46 cities which do have data, only eight have met the NCAP's low target, while 22 cities actually saw air pollution worsen, he claimed.

"There are clear steps the government must take moving forward: The Air Pollution (Control and Prevention) Act came into being in 1981, and the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) was put into effect in November 2009. However, in the last decade, the public health consequences of air pollution — in both morbidity and mortality — have become all too evident," he said.

It is now time for a revisit and a total revamp of both the Air Pollution (Control and Prevention) Act and the NAAQS, Ramesh said.

"Our cities need at least 10-20 times more funding — NCAP must be made a Rs 25,000 crore programme NCAP must adopt measurement of PM 2.5 levels as the yardstick for performance NCAP must reorient its focus to key sources of emissions - burning of solid fuels, vehicular emissions, and industrial emissions," he said.