Congress does not want Manipur like situation in Tripura: Gaurav Gogoi

Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said that his party does not want ethnic violence similar to Manipur to erupt in Tripura and it wants equal justice for everyone and each community.

Gogoi along with Lok Sabha Member and former Union Minister Tariq Anwar accompanied by other senior Congress leaders met Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu and discussed the ongoing violent incidents relating to Panchayat elections in the state and recent ethnic violence in Ganda Twisa in the state's Dhalai district.

He said that the Congress wanted justice for the youth who was killed and for those people, whose houses, shops, and properties were either set ablaze or damaged in the recent ethnic violence in Ganda Twisa.

Large-scale arson, attacks, and looting took place in Ganda Twisa on 12 July after the death of a tribal college student Parameshwar Reang, who succumbed to his injuries after being assaulted on 7 July.

According to officials, over 40 houses, 30 shops, and many vehicles were either burnt or severely damaged by the attackers in Ganda Twisa situated 130 km southeast of Agartala.

Over 300 villagers took shelter in special camps after the violence. The Tripura government announced Rs 1.60 crore compensation for the 166 affected families.

Gogoi, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Assam's Jorhat Parliamentary constituency, claimed that the law and order situation has collapsed in Tripura, democracy and the Constitution are now under threat and people are not getting due justice from the authority.