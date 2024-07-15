Tripura minister-led team visits violence-hit area in Dhalai district

A four-member team headed by Tripura minister Tinku Roy on Monday, 15 July, visited violence-hit Gandatwisa in Dhalai district and faced the ire of villagers whose houses were set on fire three days ago, following the death of a 19-year-old man in a clash between two groups.

During the minister's visit, the affected villagers ransacked the office of the Gandatwisa sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), alleging that the police and the local administration remained "inactive" when the mob attacked their houses on 12 July.

A video clip shared on social media showed an angry youth telling the minister that as many as 11 scheduled wedding ceremonies in the area were cancelled due to the arson.

Roy, the social welfare minister, assured the angry villagers that the government would provide compensation to all the affected families and adequate security to avoid such incidents in future.

"When the team reached the area, the local people vented anger and alleged that the police and the administration remained inactive when their houses were set on fire on 12 July," an official said.

State BJP vice presidents Subal Bhowmik and Rebati Tripura and MLA Rampada Jamatia were other members of the team.

Asked about the protest by villagers, the minister claimed that it was not so.