"State-sponsored terrorism" taking place in Tripura: Ajoy Kumar slams BJP over rising violence

The Congress on Tuesday, 16 July slammed the BJP over the violence in Tripura, claiming that "state-sponsored terrorism" was taking place there ahead of the panchayat polls and the state was appearing to be treading down a "distressing path, echoing the turmoil witnessed in Manipur".

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has deputed Lok Sabha MPs Tariq Anwar and Gaurav Gogoi as the AICC Observers to Tripura with regard to the recent violence and attacks on party workers and offices by the ruling party after declaration of panchayat elections in the state.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar dubbed the BJP cadres as "congenital rioters" and claimed his party workers are facing continuous unjust and violent situations in Tripura.

"In Tripura, under the current BJP administration, life for the Congress workers unfolds in a daily struggle against targeted violence and intimidation simply for their political affiliation. The state has witnessed a disturbing breakdown of law and order, with the ruling party turning a blind eye to these atrocities," Kumar said.

The Congress leader said "state-sponsored terrorism" was being carried out in Tripura.

During the recent Lok Sabha elections, over 1,000 incidents of violence and electoral violations were reported, painting a grim picture of the deteriorating democratic norms in Tripura, he said.

"Shockingly, no substantial actions have been taken against the perpetrators, highlighting a stark disregard for justice and fairness under the current regime," Kumar said.

"The plight of Congress workers serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by political dissenters in maintaining their democratic rights amidst an environment marred by unchecked aggression and impunity " he added.