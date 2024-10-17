Nijjar killing row: Five Eyes join Canada in upbraiding India

In the escalating diplomatic row between Canada and India over the killing of pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, comprising the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, has thrown its weight behind Ottawa, urging New Delhi to cooperate with the investigation.

The Anglosphere alliance, which operates under the UK–USA Agreement for joint cooperation in intelligence sharing, has supported Canada’s claims of an alleged link between the Indian government and Nijjar’s killing, calling on India to proffer full cooperation in the ongoing probe.

India has, however, categorically denied any involvement in the assassination of Nijjar, dismissing the accusations as "preposterous". Both countries — Canada and India — have expelled six diplomats each in a tit-for-tat response, further straining bilateral ties.