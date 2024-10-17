Nijjar killing row: Five Eyes join Canada in upbraiding India
Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and prominent figure in the Khalistani seperatist movement, was shot dead in June 2023 outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia
In the escalating diplomatic row between Canada and India over the killing of pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, comprising the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, has thrown its weight behind Ottawa, urging New Delhi to cooperate with the investigation.
The Anglosphere alliance, which operates under the UK–USA Agreement for joint cooperation in intelligence sharing, has supported Canada’s claims of an alleged link between the Indian government and Nijjar’s killing, calling on India to proffer full cooperation in the ongoing probe.
India has, however, categorically denied any involvement in the assassination of Nijjar, dismissing the accusations as "preposterous". Both countries — Canada and India — have expelled six diplomats each in a tit-for-tat response, further straining bilateral ties.
New Delhi has not responded yet to the call for cooperation from the Five Eyes, and continues to insist it has no role in the matter, rejecting calls for a collaborative or internal investigation.
As the row escalated, the US state department reiterated its position on Tuesday, 15 October, calling the allegations “serious” and pressing for India’s cooperation.
"We have made clear that the allegations need to be taken seriously, and we want to see the government of India cooperate with Canada in its investigation," said spokesperson Matthew Miller during a media briefing. He added that while India remains a strong US partner, Washington has been candid in expressing its concerns.
Miller also clarified that the timing of Canada’s accusations — coinciding with a visit from an Indian high-level inquiry committee to Washington connected to the investigation of a separate plot to kill Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun — was "completely coincidental".
The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) echoed similar sentiments, affirming its support for Canada.
"The UK has full confidence in Canada’s judicial system. Respect for sovereignty and the rule of law is essential," an FCDO spokesperson said, urging India to engage with the Canadian legal process.
Australia, too, voiced its concerns through its department of foreign affairs and trade, emphasising the importance of respecting sovereignty and the rule of law. “Australia has made clear our concerns about the allegations under investigation in Canada,” a spokesperson said.
New Zealand's ministry of foreign affairs, represented by Winston Peters, was more circumspect and avowed deference to ongoing law and order investigations, but his post on X did warn that 'The alleged criminal conduct outlined publicly by Canadian law enforcement authorities, if proven, would be very concerning.'
Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and prominent figure in the Khalistan movement, was shot dead in June 2023 outside a gurudwara in Surrey, British Columbia. Canadian authorities have charged four Indian nationals in connection with the murder, fuelling tensions between the two countries.
The unfolding diplomatic drama underscores the complexities in India’s relations with its Western allies, particularly as New Delhi continues to balance its partnerships with the US, UK and other nations while fending off accusations tied to Nijjar’s assassination.
While the Indian government has remained tight-lipped on the Five Eyes' latest statements of support for Canada, the row over Nijjar’s killing shows no signs of abating, with both sides deeply entrenched in their respective positions.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines