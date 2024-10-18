Few takers for India’s ‘rogue RAW agent’ theory

Most pro-Indian commentators are far from amused at the US department of justice (DOJ) unsealing the charges against RAW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Vikash Yadav (39) and the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) releasing his photograph and details seeking information about his whereabouts.

India’s embarrassment is compounded because an official team sent to Washington to brief US officials claimed that Yadav was no longer an employee of the government of India, that he had been arrested. The Indian team claimed that Yadav was involved in a rogue operation that was not authorised by the Indian government.

It is extremely demoralising for the Indian intelligence agencies as well because nobody believes the RAW agent could have been working on his own. The young ‘field officer’ has been abandoned and thrown under the bus. What does it say of his agency and his superiors?

Within hours of making that damning confession, and US state department spokesperson Mathew Miller telling the media that the US was satisfied at actions taken by India so far, the proverbial excrement hit the ceiling as the DOJ unsealed the charges against Yadav, accusing him of hiring hitmen to assassinate a US citizen who is also a Khalistan activist. The FBI simultaneously released his photographs and physical details, asking for information about his whereabouts.