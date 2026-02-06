Meghalaya High Court orders arrests after deadly illegal coal mine blast

The Meghalaya High Court has ordered the immediate arrest of mine owners and operators linked to a deadly explosion at an alleged illegal coal mining site in the state’s East Jaintia Hills district, taking a stern view of the continued flouting of mining bans.

A division bench comprising Justice H S Thangkhiew and Justice W Diengdoh took suo motu cognisance of media reports on the blast, which occurred in the Thangsku area and claimed at least 18 lives. The court expressed serious concern that illegal mining activities were still being carried out despite earlier fatal incidents and existing court orders prohibiting such operations.

Observing that repeated tragedies point to grave administrative failures, the bench directed the district administration and police to act without delay. The Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of East Jaintia Hills have been instructed to identify and arrest all mine owners, operators and others involved in the alleged illegal mining activity.

The court also ordered the seizure of all machinery, documents and other materials connected with the mining operations. Emphasising the need for immediate relief, it directed authorities to ensure that the injured and other affected individuals receive prompt medical care and necessary assistance.