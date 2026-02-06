Meghalaya High Court orders arrests after deadly illegal coal mine blast
HC summons top district officials as probe intensifies into tragedy that killed at least 18 workers
The Meghalaya High Court has ordered the immediate arrest of mine owners and operators linked to a deadly explosion at an alleged illegal coal mining site in the state’s East Jaintia Hills district, taking a stern view of the continued flouting of mining bans.
A division bench comprising Justice H S Thangkhiew and Justice W Diengdoh took suo motu cognisance of media reports on the blast, which occurred in the Thangsku area and claimed at least 18 lives. The court expressed serious concern that illegal mining activities were still being carried out despite earlier fatal incidents and existing court orders prohibiting such operations.
Observing that repeated tragedies point to grave administrative failures, the bench directed the district administration and police to act without delay. The Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of East Jaintia Hills have been instructed to identify and arrest all mine owners, operators and others involved in the alleged illegal mining activity.
The court also ordered the seizure of all machinery, documents and other materials connected with the mining operations. Emphasising the need for immediate relief, it directed authorities to ensure that the injured and other affected individuals receive prompt medical care and necessary assistance.
In a strong move to enforce accountability, the high court summoned the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police to appear in person on 9 February. The officials have been asked to submit a detailed report outlining the action taken so far, including arrests made, equipment seized and steps implemented to prevent the continuation of illegal mining in the district.
The bench also sought an explanation as to how such prohibited activities were allowed to persist despite previous incidents and legal restrictions, warning that stricter directions would follow if effective action was not demonstrated.
Meanwhile, chief minister Conrad K. Sangma said the state government had ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident and stressed that accountability would be fixed. He said those found responsible would face strict legal action, adding that there would be no leniency in matters involving public safety.
The explosion is one of the deadliest mining accidents in recent years in the state. The bodies of at least 18 labourers were recovered after the blast at the suspected illegal coal mine on Thursday, prompting renewed scrutiny of illegal mining practices in Meghalaya.
With IANS inputs
