Virgin Australia to cut flights and raise fares amid rising fuel costs

Virgin Australia has announced plans to reduce domestic flight capacity and increase fares as it grapples with a sharp rise in jet fuel costs.

In an update to the Australian Securities Exchange, the airline said fuel expenses for the second half of 2026 are expected to be up to AUD 40 million higher than previously forecast, largely due to surging oil prices linked to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

The carrier noted that jet fuel prices have been highly volatile, more than doubling since late February, prompting it to take measures to manage costs. These include expanding fuel hedging in the short term and adjusting both fares and flight capacity.

Virgin Australia said its total domestic capacity would be reduced by around 1 per cent in the current June quarter as part of these efforts.