Vistara in-flight experience will continue post-merger, says Air India

Air India on Friday, 18 October, said Vistara routes and schedule as well as the in-flight experience will continue and the flights operated with Vistara planes will have the code 'AI2' post-merger.

The merger of the two full-service carriers is scheduled to be completed on 12 November, following which Singapore Airlines will have a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India.

Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines.

Post the merger, the vintage 'Maharaja' will be retained through the frequent-flyer programme of the integrated entity.

'The existing members of Club Vistara will be seamlessly transferred to Air India's Flying Returns programme. With this merger, Flying Returns will also evolve into an all-new avatar, the Maharaja Club,' Air India said in the statement.