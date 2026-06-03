West Asia crisis, high fuel prices continue to drag Indian aviation recovery

Geopolitical tensions in West Asia and persistently high fuel costs continue to hamper the recovery of India’s aviation sector, affecting passenger traffic, capacity deployment and airline profitability, according to the latest Aviation Tracker report by Equirus Securities.

The report highlighted that international operations remained under significant pressure in April 2026 as disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict continued to impact travel demand and network efficiency.

International passenger traffic carried by Indian airlines stood at around 1.8 million passengers during the month, marking a decline of 39 per cent compared with the same period last year and a marginal fall of 1 per cent from March. Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKs), a key indicator of passenger demand, dropped 33 per cent year-on-year to 7.2 billion, while flight departures fell 37 per cent despite a slight sequential improvement.

Airlines continued to rationalise capacity in response to weaker demand. Available Seat Kilometres (ASKs) declined by about 28 per cent year-on-year, but the reduction in demand outpaced capacity cuts, resulting in a sharp deterioration in passenger load factors. The average load factor fell to approximately 75.5 per cent, down 617 basis points from a year earlier and 735 basis points from the previous month.

According to the report, the lingering impact of the West Asia conflict remained evident across international operations, affecting both traffic volumes and route performance.

Operating costs also remained elevated. Brent crude averaged around $92 per barrel in April, representing a 44 per cent increase year-on-year, while Singapore jet fuel prices rose 65 per cent to approximately $128 per barrel. Although fuel prices moderated sequentially, they remained significantly higher than last year's levels.