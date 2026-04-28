Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet warn of shutdown as fuel crisis deepens

India’s leading airlines — Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet — have warned that soaring jet fuel prices and war-related airspace disruptions are pushing the aviation sector towards a severe financial crisis, prompting calls for urgent government intervention.

In a letter to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), which represents the three carriers, said the industry was under “extreme stress” and warned that airlines could be forced to ground aircraft and suspend operations if relief measures were not introduced immediately.

Airlines warn of ‘unsurmountable losses’

The FIA said airlines were facing a sharp increase in operational costs due to rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices and longer international flight routes caused by regional airspace restrictions linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

“… any ad hoc pricing (domestic vs international) and/or irrational increase in the price of ATF will result in unsurmountable losses for airlines and will lead to grounding of aircraft, resulting in cancellation of flights,” the federation said in its letter dated 26 April.

“The airline industry in India is under extreme stress and is on the verge of closing down or of stopping its operations,” it added.

Fuel costs now biggest burden

Airlines said nearly 40 per cent of their operating expenses are now linked to jet fuel procurement.

According to the FIA, the surge in crude oil prices following the Iran war, combined with rupee depreciation and route diversions due to restricted airspace, has sharply escalated costs across both domestic and international operations.

“Jet fuel prices have grown considerably and differential between crude and ATF is challenging the operation of airlines in totality,” the federation said.