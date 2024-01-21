Who created butter chicken & dal makhani—Moti Mahal or Daryaganj? Court to decide!

Who invented butter chicken and dal makhani?

The question has come up for adjudication in the Delhi High Court with restaurant chain Moti Mahal suing renowned eatery Daryaganj for taking credit for the two world-famous dishes.

The proprietors of Moti Mahal have claimed before the court that it was their predecessor, the late Kundan Lal Gujral, who invented butter chicken and dal makhani and that restaurant chain Daryaganj is "misleading people into believing" that their predecessor was the inventor of the two dishes.

The plaintiffs sued the owners of Daryaganj restaurants for claiming that there is a relationship between Daryaganj restaurants and Moti Mahal, whose first branch was opened in the Daryaganj neighbourhood of Old Delhi.

Moti Mahal's owners have sought to restrain Daryaganj restaurants' proprietors from claiming that their predecessor, the late Kundan Lal Jaggi, was the inventor of these two dishes, which are now world-famous, and from using the tagline "by the inventors of butter chicken and dal makhani" on its website www.daryaganj.com and various social media websites, including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter and in print or electronic media.