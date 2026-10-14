Wholesale inflation rises to 11.39 per cent as food and fuel costs climb

India’s wholesale inflation climbed to 11.39 per cent in September from 9.92 per cent in August

Inflation in manufactured products reached a series high of 9.76 per cent, with food and energy prices also rising faster

The figures follow a rise in retail inflation to a 23-month high and the RBI’s decision to raise the repo rate to 5.50 per cent

India’s wholesale inflation accelerated to 11.39 per cent in September from 9.92 per cent in August, as higher food, manufactured goods and energy prices intensified cost pressures, government data released on Wednesday showed.

Inflation measured by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) rose across all three categories. The food index recorded inflation of 8.66 per cent, up from 7.05 per cent in the previous month.

Manufactured products inflation reached a series high of 9.76 per cent, compared with 8.37 per cent in August. Inflation in the fuel and power category climbed to 25.85 per cent from 22.93 per cent.

The Commerce and Industry Ministry identified petroleum products, food articles, crude petroleum and natural gas, coal and lignite among the principal contributors to September’s increase.