Why Iran’s Chabahar Port matters to India amid fresh US strikes

Renewed US military strikes on Iran have once again brought the strategic importance of Chabahar Port into focus, raising fresh questions over the future of one of India's most significant overseas infrastructure projects.

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday shared an image showing a port tower collapsing following an air strike. While he did not identify the location, the Associated Press reported that the structure appeared to be at Iran's Chabahar Port. Iranian state media also acknowledged that the port had been struck in three separate rounds of attacks.

The latest developments come against the backdrop of Washington's progressively tougher stance on Chabahar. Although the US Treasury exempted the port from sanctions in 2018 because of its role in supporting trade with Afghanistan, the Trump administration revoked those exemptions in September 2025.

Business Today reported that India is understood to have sought an extension of the sanctions waiver until April 2026 while committing to gradually wind down its operations at the port.

The Centre's Union Budget for 2026-27 reflected that shift. Budget documents showed no allocation for the Chabahar project in the current financial year, effectively halting government funding.