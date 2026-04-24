Will India exit from Chabahar Port project as US sanctions waiver nears expiry?

India is considering divesting its stake in the strategically significant Chabahar Port as the current US sanctions waiver is set to expire this Sunday, according to a news report.

The plan involves India Ports Global Ltd selling its holding in India Ports Global Chabahar Free Zone to a local Iranian entity, Business Standard reported. The move is aimed at mitigating potential exposure to sanctions if relief is not extended.

Officials are also said to have explored an interim arrangement under which an Iranian operator would manage the port during the sanctions period, with the possibility of India resuming operational control once restrictions are eased.

India’s involvement in the project has benefited from US sanctions exemptions since 2018. However, the United States Department of State reviewed such waivers in 2025, and the original exemption was subsequently withdrawn. A later communication from the United States Department of the Treasury allowed continued activity at Chabahar until 26 April 2026.