Modi’s Iran policy is ‘strategic surrender’

Long before diplomacy had a name, India and Iran were already in conversation. The Indus Valley traded lapis lazuli and ivory with ancient Persia. Sanskrit and Avestan share a common ancestor. Indian courts, land records, music and the Hindi language still carry Persian fingerprints.

Which is why the Modi government’s abrupt desertion of Iran is not just a foreign policy failure; it is a civilisational betrayal — unconsidered, unannounced and unexplained to either Tehran or the Indian people.

India and Iran have had their differences, but never before were relations reset so abruptly and surreptitiously, abandoning diplomatic channels.

India’s independence in 1947 created a structural divide. Iran, which was an immediate neighbour, no longer shared a border with India; Pakistan separated the two countries.

The Shah’s Iran was firmly in the Western camp, while Nehru’s India was non-aligned. When India sided with Iraq in the Iran–Iraq War, bilateral ties frayed further. Paradoxically, it was Khomeini’s Islamic Revolution of 1979 that reopened the door. Both countries were now outside America’s strategic embrace and both had reasons to watch Pakistan’s growing regional ambitions with alarm.

Afghanistan played a hand in the renewal of India-Iran ties. As the Taliban consolidated power in Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001, India and Iran found themselves ranged on the same side of the battle. Pakistan’s military intelligence agency ISI was the Taliban’s principal backer.

India and Iran, alongside Russia, provided political support, financing and arms to the Northern Alliance. This was not a partnership featuring the diplomatic confetti of joint communiqués; it rested on the hard solidarity of common enemies and shared interests.

In 1994, against the backdrop of the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992, Pakistan tried to mobilise the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) against India at the UN Human Rights Commission. Iran blocked the OIC consensus — an Islamic republic chose India over Pakistan. Tehran has shielded New Delhi at the OIC ever since.