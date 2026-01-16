Is India out of Chabahar port project under US pressure?

The official position of India's Ministry of External Affairs on Friday does not deny that India has pulled out its personnel from Chabahar, that the website of Port Global has been shut down, and that in anticipation of US sanctions, India had already paid Iran the committed sum of $120 million last year to develop the port. What MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the official briefing was that India is still in talks with the US since the waiver is valid until April this year.

“We remain engaged with the US side in working out the arrangements," Jaiswal said diplomatically. For all practical purposes, however, withdrawing from the project is both a diplomatic and economic setback for India. For Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is a huge loss of face and a political setback, if only because he had taken credit for pushing the deal and had boasted that his government does not believe in bowing to pressure exerted by third parties.

The fact is that India’s engagement with Chabahar has always been linked to US sanctions. Although India first showed interest in the project in 2003, it did not progress much until 2016 after Iran had signed a deal with the US and its allies and undertook not to develop a nuclear bomb. The project once again floundered after 2018 when US President Donald Trump unilaterally walked away from the deal. The uncertainty that followed led to India dropping out of the Chabahar rail project in 2020.