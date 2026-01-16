India walks Chabahar tightrope under threat of US sanctions

India is in active talks with the United States to extend and clarify the conditional sanctions waiver for the Chabahar Port project in Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said this week, stressing that New Delhi remains “engaged” with Washington on the matter. The waiver — issued in October 2025 and valid through 26 April 2026 — is central to India’s ability to operate at the Iranian port without falling foul of broader US sanctions targeting Tehran.

The controversy has triggered a sharp political backlash in New Delhi, with the Congress accusing the Modi government of ceding strategic space to the United States and compromising India’s long-term geopolitical interests. Party leaders have claimed that the government has effectively relinquished operational control over Chabahar under US pressure, pointing to the timing of the sanctions waiver revocation and subsequent negotiations with Washington.

Congress figures have also highlighted that India has invested more than $120 million of public funds in developing the Shahid Beheshti terminal through India Ports Global Ltd, arguing that the project was once showcased by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a major strategic and economic breakthrough for India, providing a direct maritime route to Afghanistan and Central Asia while bypassing Pakistan and counterbalancing China’s Belt and Road Initiative through the Gwadar port.

They note that the same project is now subject to foreign sanctions and tariff threats, and question why official communication around its status has become muted.